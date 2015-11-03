All Systems No: Come to GDC 2017 and learn from Brigador 's troubled launch

The 2017 Game Developers Conference is right around the corner! Today, conference officials want to let you know about a heavy but important talk at the show about lessons learned from a troubled game launch.

The game in question is Stellar Jockey's Brigador, and at GDC 2017 studio founder Hugh Monahan will be delivering a retrospective session, "All Systems No: Learning from the Doomed Launch of Brigador", that aims to break down all the details of what Monahan calls Brigador's "doomed release" in an easy hour.

The goal is to give attendees a few decent chuckles and a bit bad launch schadenfreude, as well as overwhelming relief now that you can avoid similar mistakes.

With a 95 percent positive rating on Steam and Metacritic reviews as high as 90/100, what tanked Brigador's launch? With the power of hindsight, Monahan will dissect the circumstances of the game's development and release from both marketing and design perspectives. Learn why good intentions can make for bad decisions, and how audience expectations are everything.

