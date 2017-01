Newsbrief: Square Enix has confirmed that shipments and digital sales for Final Fantasy XV have surpassed 6 million.

The fantasy JRPG launched simultaneously around the world on November 29, and became the fastest selling title in series history when it shifted 5 million units in just two days.

There's no clue from Square as to where the split between digital and physical sales currently lies, although we do know the game set a new record for day-one digital sales in Japan.