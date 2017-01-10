China blocks Pokemon Go and others to protect 'information security'

China's state censor isn't in any hurry to let augmented reality titles, including Niantic's hit smartphone app Pokemon Go, into the country.

According to a report from Reuters, Chinese officials are worried about the security risks and logistical problems posed by titles that ask players to explore the real world in search of digital rewards.

As such, they won't sanction the launch of any AR games or apps until those threats have been carefully evaluated.

In particular, censors are uneasy about some games' reliance on the sending and receiving of geographical data -- games like Pokemon Go, which courted controversy last year after it pulled players onto private property.

"[We have] a high level of responsibility to national security and the safety of people's lives and property," said a Chinese industry body.

The censor will now work with other government departments to evaluate the risks posed by AR titles, which reportedly include the "threat to geographical information security and the threat to transport and the personal safety of consumers."

Even if Pokemon Go was given the go-ahead, any launch would be hindered by the fact that the game relies on Google services (such as Maps) that are currently blocked in the region.

It's just another problem devs will have to work around if they want to gain access to one of the mobile industry's largest markets.