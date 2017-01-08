Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 10, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 10, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 10, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

An ode to the pixel art-driven nominees and winners of IGF Awards
An ode to the pixel art-driven nominees and winners of IGF Awards
January 10, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
January 10, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Art

Following the announcement of this year’s Independent Games Festival finalists, pixel art aficionado Retronator Magazine has shared a watchlist that compiles images from the many games nominated this year that created stunning worlds and experiences through pixel art. 

In addition to a rich gallery filled with both still and animated images, the Retronator post offers a brief history of past IGF winners that made use of the distinctive art style and shares short profiles of games like Bamboo Heart, Hyper Light Drifter, Kingdom: New Lands, Dropsy, Replica, and The Lion’s Son that are up for recognition this year.

“The visual styles chosen to illustrate indie games are as diverse as gameplay, from lovely hand-drawn art to low-poly 3D, from abstract shapes to colorful renditions with lush detail,” reads the post. “Pixel art represents only a tiny fraction of games featured in the IGF, but they are nonetheless strongly represented among the winners.”

Related Jobs

PlayRaven
PlayRaven — Helsinki, Finland
[01.10.17]
SENIOR F2P DESIGNER - PLAYRAVEN
PlayRaven
PlayRaven — Helsinki, Finland
[01.10.17]
SENIOR GAME ARTIST - PLAYRAVEN
PlayRaven
PlayRaven — Helsinki, Finland
[01.10.17]
BACKEND DEVELOPER - PLAYRAVEN
Bandai Namco Entertainment America
Bandai Namco Entertainment America — Santa Clara, California, United States
[01.09.17]
Senior Mobile Product Manager


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

7 introductory levels that all game developers should study
At GDC 2017, see how Square Enix merged fantasy with reality in Final Fantasy XV
Blog: How being a game designer made me a better producer
Microsoft has ended production of Platinum's Scalebound


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image