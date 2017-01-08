Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 10, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 10, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 10, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Nix Hydra is hiring a UI/UX Artist
Get a job: Nix Hydra is hiring a UI/UX Artist
January 10, 2017 | By Staff
January 10, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Art, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

UI/UX Artist, Nix Hydra

Location: Los Angeles, California

 Nix Hydra Games is seeking a UI/UX artist to join our team! The qualifying person will be a key member for two teams. This is the perfect opportunity for someone who loves working with small teams and being in a productive and collaborative work environment.

We expect everyone on the team to be proactive and take great pride in their craft.The proper candidate must also be passionate for or enjoy making games of any genre for a heavily female oriented target audience.

UI Artists will:

  • Concept, wire frame, flesh out, and polish front end and in-game interfaces
  • Create animations, transitions, and effects with After Effects, Flash, Photoshop (or equivalent) to be used in-game or as reference to programmers.
  • Generate game ready assets from source that adhere to strict development guidelines.
  • Be familiar with general optimization and exporting guidelines
  • Be an expert with mobile UI patterns, and follow current trends in game and application interfaces.
  • Be knowledgeable of common usability guidelines, and always have the player's experience in mind when designing.
  • Be able to match different artistic styles while being able to also contribute your own unique vision
  • Be able to take constructive criticism and know how and when to assimilate feedback from peers.

We expect artists we hire to be versatile, open minded, and communicative. You will be working closely with artists, designers, and programmers, and should be familiar with all areas of game development. You don’t have to be a designer, an audio engineer, or a programmer; you just have to be able to work and communicate with them.

Qualifications:

  • 5+ years of relevant schooling/experience OR
  • 2+ year of professional UI/UX design and digital art experience.
  • Photoshop fluency
  • Illustrator skill
  • Flash skillAfter Effects (or equivalent) skill

Pluses:

  • Experience with Axure or equivalent prototyping software

Perks:

  • 4 day work week. We get Mondays off and work 10 hours per day Tuesdays through Fridays.
  • Flexible vacations. Just give everyone a proper heads up, and be considerate of deadlines.
  • Health insurance including medical, dental, vision and chiropractic.
  • Stock options to ensure you share in the success of the company.
  • A helpful & collaborative team. Work with people who love what they do and are happy to pitch in with ideas.
  • Game and crafts nights.
  • Dog-friendly office (complete with dogs).

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

PlayRaven
PlayRaven — Helsinki, Finland
[01.10.17]
SENIOR F2P DESIGNER - PLAYRAVEN
PlayRaven
PlayRaven — Helsinki, Finland
[01.10.17]
SENIOR GAME ARTIST - PLAYRAVEN
PlayRaven
PlayRaven — Helsinki, Finland
[01.10.17]
BACKEND DEVELOPER - PLAYRAVEN
Bandai Namco Entertainment America
Bandai Namco Entertainment America — Santa Clara, California, United States
[01.09.17]
Senior Mobile Product Manager


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

7 introductory levels that all game developers should study
Unofficial Sims Online revival buckles under unexpected player counts
An ode to the pixel art-driven nominees and winners of IGF Awards
At GDC 2017, see how Square Enix merged fantasy with reality in Final Fantasy XV


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image