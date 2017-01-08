Get a job: Nix Hydra is hiring a UI/UX Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Los Angeles, California

Nix Hydra Games is seeking a UI/UX artist to join our team! The qualifying person will be a key member for two teams. This is the perfect opportunity for someone who loves working with small teams and being in a productive and collaborative work environment.

We expect everyone on the team to be proactive and take great pride in their craft.The proper candidate must also be passionate for or enjoy making games of any genre for a heavily female oriented target audience.



UI Artists will:

Concept, wire frame, flesh out, and polish front end and in-game interfaces

Create animations, transitions, and effects with After Effects, Flash, Photoshop (or equivalent) to be used in-game or as reference to programmers.

Generate game ready assets from source that adhere to strict development guidelines.

Be familiar with general optimization and exporting guidelines

Be an expert with mobile UI patterns, and follow current trends in game and application interfaces.

Be knowledgeable of common usability guidelines, and always have the player's experience in mind when designing.

Be able to match different artistic styles while being able to also contribute your own unique vision

Be able to take constructive criticism and know how and when to assimilate feedback from peers.

We expect artists we hire to be versatile, open minded, and communicative. You will be working closely with artists, designers, and programmers, and should be familiar with all areas of game development. You don’t have to be a designer, an audio engineer, or a programmer; you just have to be able to work and communicate with them.

Qualifications:

5+ years of relevant schooling/experience OR

2+ year of professional UI/UX design and digital art experience.

Photoshop fluency

Illustrator skill

Flash skillAfter Effects (or equivalent) skill

Pluses:

Experience with Axure or equivalent prototyping software

Perks:

4 day work week. We get Mondays off and work 10 hours per day Tuesdays through Fridays.

Flexible vacations. Just give everyone a proper heads up, and be considerate of deadlines.

Health insurance including medical, dental, vision and chiropractic.

Stock options to ensure you share in the success of the company.

A helpful & collaborative team. Work with people who love what they do and are happy to pitch in with ideas.

Game and crafts nights.

Dog-friendly office (complete with dogs).

