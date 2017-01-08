Get a job: Nix Hydra is hiring a UI/UX Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Location: Los Angeles, California
Nix Hydra Games is seeking a UI/UX artist to join our team! The qualifying person will be a key member for two teams. This is the perfect opportunity for someone who loves working with small teams and being in a productive and collaborative work environment.
We expect everyone on the team to be proactive and take great pride in their craft.The proper candidate must also be passionate for or enjoy making games of any genre for a heavily female oriented target audience.
UI Artists will:
We expect artists we hire to be versatile, open minded, and communicative. You will be working closely with artists, designers, and programmers, and should be familiar with all areas of game development. You don’t have to be a designer, an audio engineer, or a programmer; you just have to be able to work and communicate with them.
Qualifications:
Pluses:
Perks:
Interested? Apply now.
