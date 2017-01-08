Video: 8 keys to a long career in games

Are you working in the games industry by chance, or do you see this as your calling and your career?

If you're in it for the long haul you'll be happy to know that there's someone who's been building video games for 45 years and still loves the craft and the industry. Don Daglow started programming games on mainframes in 1971, and at GDC 2016 he took the stage to share some key lessons he'd learned about staying productive and passionate over the course of his decades-long career.

Daglow's weathered the game industry's booms and busts; in this session he shared the keys to creative and professional persistence that have carried him for over four decades in our turbulent business.

It was a unique talk that's well worth watching, and you can now see the entire talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel.

