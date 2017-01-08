Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: 8 keys to a long career in games
January 10, 2017 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing, Video

Are you working in the games industry by chance, or do you see this as your calling and your career?

If you're in it for the long haul you'll be happy to know that there's someone who's been building video games for 45 years and still loves the craft and the industry. Don Daglow started programming games on mainframes in 1971, and at GDC 2016 he took the stage to share some key lessons he'd learned about staying productive and passionate over the course of his decades-long career. 

Daglow's weathered the game industry's booms and busts; in this session he shared the keys to creative and professional persistence that have carried him for over four decades in our turbulent business.

It was a unique talk that's well worth watching, and you can now see the entire talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel.

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Tech

