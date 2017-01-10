Twitch competitors Azubu and Hitbox have joined forces

Azubu has acquired fellow video game broadcasting platform Hitbox for an undisclosed sum, according to a blog post published today by Hitbox cofounder and CEO Martin Klimscha. He doesn't disclose the terms of the deal, but the Los Angeles Times reports it was worth "tens of millions of dollars in cash."

If these companies sound familiar it's because both have at one point or another been seen as significant competitors to Twitch, which is currently the most high-profile video game livestreaming platform. Since Twitch streamers and YouTubers are a significant part of many game makers' business plans these days, it's worth noting that two of Twitch's primary competitors will now be working together.

And what will they be doing? For the moment, not much -- Hitbox's chief says it will continue to operate as a separate company for the time being.

At some point in the future the two companies plan to jointly debut a new video game livestreaming platform, yet unnamed, which Klimscha says will be "focused on optimizing the mobile user experience and monetization technologies."