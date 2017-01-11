Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 11, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 11, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 11, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Games for Change wants to spotlight migration through game design
Games for Change wants to spotlight migration through game design
January 11, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
January 11, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Design, Production, Business/Marketing

Games for Change has joined forces with the Migration Policy Institute to host a $10,000 migration game design challenge to inspire the creation of a game that connects existing and migrating communities. 

The organization wants developers of all experience levels to help improve relations between migrants and their neighbors by submitting a game idea centered around "migration integration."

The person or team that submits the best idea, as decided by a panel of judges, will be handed a cheque for $10,000. 

"We want to address the importance of how integration is a two-way street, with both communities experiencing drastic new conflicts and opportunities that are unique to cultural integration," explains Games for Change. 

"[We're looking for] game design ideas that will engage the players to think about the long term effects and issues of migrant integration in their own lives and communities."

All submissions will be judged on a variety of criteria such as functionality, user experience, commercial appeal, level of creativity, theme integration, scope of concept, and quality of materials submitted. 

Developers are allowed to work on their own or in teams, as long as they meet the official rules and competition guidelines. All entries must be submitted by February 15 at 11:59 pm ET.

Related Jobs

MLB Advanced Media
MLB Advanced Media — New York, New York, United States
[01.11.17]
Senior Environmental Artist
MLB Advanced Media
MLB Advanced Media — New York, New York, United States
[01.11.17]
Senior Unity Engineer, Gaming and VR
Enterspace
Enterspace — Stockholm, Sweden
[01.11.17]
Gameplay and Engine Programmers
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City , California, United States
[01.10.17]
Gameplay/UI Scripter


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: 20 things I've learned about game development
Glu restructure could result in over 100 layoffs, loss of two studios
7 introductory levels that all game developers should study
Blog: What kind of tools should kids make games with?


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image