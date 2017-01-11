Games for Change wants to spotlight migration through game design

Games for Change has joined forces with the Migration Policy Institute to host a $10,000 migration game design challenge to inspire the creation of a game that connects existing and migrating communities.

The organization wants developers of all experience levels to help improve relations between migrants and their neighbors by submitting a game idea centered around "migration integration."

The person or team that submits the best idea, as decided by a panel of judges, will be handed a cheque for $10,000.

"We want to address the importance of how integration is a two-way street, with both communities experiencing drastic new conflicts and opportunities that are unique to cultural integration," explains Games for Change.

"[We're looking for] game design ideas that will engage the players to think about the long term effects and issues of migrant integration in their own lives and communities."

All submissions will be judged on a variety of criteria such as functionality, user experience, commercial appeal, level of creativity, theme integration, scope of concept, and quality of materials submitted.

Developers are allowed to work on their own or in teams, as long as they meet the official rules and competition guidelines. All entries must be submitted by February 15 at 11:59 pm ET.