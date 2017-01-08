Get a job: Nexon M is hiring a Sr. Software Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.
Location: Emeryville, California
NEXON M is a mobile game publisher based in Emeryville. Founded in 2013, NEXON M focuses on free-to-play games for mobile and counts some of the world’s best developers as its partners, including Big Huge Games, maker of the top-grossing game DomiNations; Shiver Entertainment and Respawn Entertainment.
NEXON M’s focus on free-to-play games for mobile can be traced to our roots as a subsidiary of NEXON Corp. As Korea’s largest game company, NEXON is known for having created the first free-to-play games in the early 2000s and has multiple games which recently passed their 10-year anniversaries of live operation.
The Sr. Software Engineer (Big Data) develops, designs, and maintains various ETL processes. The data engineer is responsible for documenting and testing various analytics services for consumption by the analytics team.
Job Responsibilities:
Job Qualifications
Education, Professional Training, Technical Training or Certification
Knowledge/Skills
This is a full-time position with NEXON M (nexonm.com). Our office is located in Emeryville—the Emery-Go-Round stops right outside. A casual, friendly work environment, comprehensive benefits package, competitive salary, and a great opportunity for career growth and development are all part of what makes Nexon M a great place to work.
Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.
Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.
Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.