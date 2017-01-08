Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 11, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 11, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 11, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Nexon M is hiring a Sr. Software Engineer
Get a job: Nexon M is hiring a Sr. Software Engineer
January 11, 2017 | By Staff
January 11, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Sr. Software Engineer, Nexon M

Location: Emeryville, California

NEXON M is a mobile game publisher based in Emeryville. Founded in 2013, NEXON M focuses on free-to-play games for mobile and counts some of the world’s best developers as its partners, including Big Huge Games, maker of the top-grossing game DomiNations; Shiver Entertainment and Respawn Entertainment.

NEXON M’s focus on free-to-play games for mobile can be traced to our roots as a subsidiary of NEXON Corp. As Korea’s largest game company, NEXON is known for having created the first free-to-play games in the early 2000s and has multiple games which recently passed their 10-year anniversaries of live operation.

The Sr. Software Engineer (Big Data) develops, designs, and maintains various ETL processes. The data engineer is responsible for documenting and testing various analytics services for consumption by the analytics team.

Job Responsibilities:

  • Develop and maintain database and data warehouse infrastructure
  • Create and enforce database standards and best practices
  • Design and develop data models, ETL and aggregation processes
  • Collaborate with Systems, DevOps, QA and Analytics teams for database related releases
  • Create tools to automate database operation and monitoring/alerts
  • Proactively monitor and improve the performance of database and data warehouse systems
  • Participate in 24X7 on-call rotation
  • Write code to interface with 3rd party platform services, like Adjust, Fyber, 5Rocks, Singular, App Annie, and etc.
  • Assist with all parts of our internal analytics system (ETL, Redshift, Job Scheduling)
  • Provide technical support and advice to the analytics and data visualization team
  • Other duties as assigned

Job Qualifications

  • 6+ years of data engineering experience with high performance Big Data platforms
  • 5+ years of experience with at least one of the OO programming languages (Python, Java and etc.)
  • 3+ years of experience using Amazon Web Services (AWS RedShift, DynamoDB, EMR, S3, and etc.)
  • Expertise with Big Data and analytics systems (Hadoop, Storm, Spark, Kafka, MongoDB and etc.)
  • Experience with scalable systems in a load balanced environment a plus
  • Experience conducting load tests a plus
  • Experience in Predictive Data Modeling a plus

Education, Professional Training, Technical Training or Certification

  • B.S. in Computer Science

Knowledge/Skills

  • Amazon Web Services (RedShift, DynamoDB, EMR)
  • Nice to have Hadoop and Spark
  • Python / Java / PHP / Ruby / Linux shell scripting
  • Linux (CentOS / Amazon Linux / Redhat)
  • Expert level SQL skills

This is a full-time position with NEXON M (nexonm.com). Our office is located in Emeryville—the Emery-Go-Round stops right outside. A casual, friendly work environment, comprehensive benefits package, competitive salary, and a great opportunity for career growth and development are all part of what makes Nexon M a great place to work.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Infinity Ward
Infinity Ward — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[01.11.17]
Engine Software Engineer
Infinity Ward
Infinity Ward — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[01.11.17]
Senior Rendering Engineer
Infinity Ward
Infinity Ward — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[01.11.17]
Core Systems Engineer
Infinity Ward
Infinity Ward — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[01.11.17]
Senior Tools Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: 20 things I've learned about game development
For Suda 51, story and gameplay share a symbiotic relationship
Blog: Everything you need to know about photogrammetry
Jam City co-founder reflects on monetization lessons learned from MySpace


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image