Get a job: Nexon M is hiring a Sr. Software Engineer

Location: Emeryville, California

NEXON M is a mobile game publisher based in Emeryville. Founded in 2013, NEXON M focuses on free-to-play games for mobile and counts some of the world’s best developers as its partners, including Big Huge Games, maker of the top-grossing game DomiNations; Shiver Entertainment and Respawn Entertainment.

NEXON M’s focus on free-to-play games for mobile can be traced to our roots as a subsidiary of NEXON Corp. As Korea’s largest game company, NEXON is known for having created the first free-to-play games in the early 2000s and has multiple games which recently passed their 10-year anniversaries of live operation.

The Sr. Software Engineer (Big Data) develops, designs, and maintains various ETL processes. The data engineer is responsible for documenting and testing various analytics services for consumption by the analytics team.

Job Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain database and data warehouse infrastructure

Create and enforce database standards and best practices

Design and develop data models, ETL and aggregation processes

Collaborate with Systems, DevOps, QA and Analytics teams for database related releases

Create tools to automate database operation and monitoring/alerts

Proactively monitor and improve the performance of database and data warehouse systems

Participate in 24X7 on-call rotation

Write code to interface with 3rd party platform services, like Adjust, Fyber, 5Rocks, Singular, App Annie, and etc.

Assist with all parts of our internal analytics system (ETL, Redshift, Job Scheduling)

Provide technical support and advice to the analytics and data visualization team

Other duties as assigned

Job Qualifications

6+ years of data engineering experience with high performance Big Data platforms

5+ years of experience with at least one of the OO programming languages (Python, Java and etc.)

3+ years of experience using Amazon Web Services (AWS RedShift, DynamoDB, EMR, S3, and etc.)

Expertise with Big Data and analytics systems (Hadoop, Storm, Spark, Kafka, MongoDB and etc.)

Experience with scalable systems in a load balanced environment a plus

Experience conducting load tests a plus

Experience in Predictive Data Modeling a plus

Education, Professional Training, Technical Training or Certification

B.S. in Computer Science

Knowledge/Skills

Amazon Web Services (RedShift, DynamoDB, EMR)

Nice to have Hadoop and Spark

Python / Java / PHP / Ruby / Linux shell scripting

Linux (CentOS / Amazon Linux / Redhat)

Expert level SQL skills

This is a full-time position with NEXON M (nexonm.com). Our office is located in Emeryville—the Emery-Go-Round stops right outside. A casual, friendly work environment, comprehensive benefits package, competitive salary, and a great opportunity for career growth and development are all part of what makes Nexon M a great place to work.

