Apply now for the Amplifying New Voices program ahead of GDC 2017!
January 11, 2017 | By Staff
Organizers of the Game Developers Conference are proud to continue their support of the Diversty in Games Alliance's Amplifying New Voices Program, and want to remind everyone that the deadline to apply (or nominate someone else) for the Amplifying New Voices public speaking bootcamp ahead of GDC 2017 is next week!

Specifically, you now have until next Friday, January 20th to apply or nominate someone for this year's bootcamp, which will be held from 9 AM to 6 PM on Sunday, February 26th, the day before GDC 2017 kicks off.

This is the second year in a row that Amplifying New Voices has held a day-long bootcamp in conjunction with GDC, and GDC organizers are happy to provide everyone selected to attend the program with a complimentary GDC 2017 pass and a stipend that can be applied to travel and hotel accommodation expenses.

Those who attend the Amplifying New Voices bootcamp will be introduced to a community of people that seek to inspire and support new voices in the game and AR/VR industries. Participants will work closely with mentors to hone skills like presentation and public speaking, emboldening them to become creative leaders in their careers.

It's a great program, so don't miss your opportunity to apply -- or to nominate someone you think would be a great fit! Applicants and nominees selected to take part in this year's bootcamp will be notified before the start of GDC proper.

GDC 2017 itself will take place February 27th - March 3rd at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. For more information on GDC 2017, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

