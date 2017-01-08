Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: Drawing on the untapped potential of roguelikes
January 11, 2017 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Indie, Design, Video, Vault

What types of game mechanics create the sort of depth that keep a game fun for a long time?

At GDC 2015, Riot Games' Tom Cadwell noted he and his colleagues seek to understand this question in order to improve their projects -- both League of Legends and other R&D efforts. 

He went to deliver an intriguing talk about the roguelike genre, and how the core mechanics underlying it have the potential to foment incredibly strong long-term replayability, driven by players' pursuit of mastery.

In his talk Cadwell discussed what game makers can learn from studying the roguelike approach to designing for mastery, and how those learnings can cross-pollinate into other game genres and lead you to game design innovation.

If you missed it in person, no worries -- Cadwell's talk is now freely available for anyone to watch over on the official GDC YouTube channel.

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

