Obituary: Animated Luigi voice actor and SNL alum Tony Rosato
January 12, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Canadian actor-comedian Tony Rosato, who some of you might remember as the voice of Luigi in the Adventures of Super Mario Bros. 3 and Super Mario World animated series, has passed away at the age of 62. 

Rosato, who died of a suspected heart attack according to the Toronto Sun, also had minor roles in Resident Evil 3, voicing Dario Rosso and Nemesis. 

He was perhaps best known for his work on comedy shows Saturday Night Live and SCTV. When he joined the Saturday Night Live team for the 1981-1982 season, Rosato made history by becoming the first cast member to be born outside of North America.

