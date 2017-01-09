Pokemon Go and Inside among D.I.C.E. Game of the Year nominees

The nominees for the 20th annual D.I.C.E. Awards have been revealed, with Battlefield 1, Inside, Overwatch, Pokemon Go, and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End all in competition to be named 2016’s Game of the Year.

The awards show itself is set to kick off on Thursday, February 23 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, with Greg Miller and Jessica Chobot slated to host the event.

This year, 56 games have been nominated for awards across 24 total categories. Of those 56 games, Uncharted 4 stands to potentially walk away with the most thanks to ten total nominations across all categories. Playdead’s Inside has the second most nominations, with mentions in nine categories including Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction and Adventure Game of the Year.

Other notable games with multiple nominations include Battlefield 1 with eight, The Last Guardian with seven, Firewatch and Overwatch each with six, and Titanfall 2 with four.

Though the awards show itself is just over a month away, the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences is set to start voting on winners Friday, January 13.

A select few of the 24 total categories can be found below, along with a list of games nominated for each award, but the full list can be viewed here.

Game of the Year

Battlefield 1 (DICE)

Inside (Playdead)

Overwatch (Blizzard)

Pokémon Go (Niantic)

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Naughty Dog)

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

1979 Revolution: Black Friday (iNK Stories)

Battlefield 1 (DICE)

Inside (Playdead)

The Last Guardian (GenDesign/SIE Japan Studio)

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Naughty Dog)

D.I.C.E. Sprite Award

1979 Revolution: Black Friday (iNK Stories)

Firewatch (Campo Santo)

Inside (Playdead)

Superhot (Superhot Team)

That Dragon, Cancer (Numinous Games)

Adventure Game of the Year

Firewatch (Campo Santo)

Inside (Playdead)

King's Quest: The Complete Collection (The Odd Gentlemen)

The Last Guardian (GenDesign/SIE Japan Studio)

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Naughty Dog)

Action Game of the Year

Battlefield 1 (DICE)

Doom (iD Software)

Gears of War 4 (The Coalition)

Overwatch (Blizzard)

Titanfall 2 (Respawn Entertainment)

Mobile Game of the Year