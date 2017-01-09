Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 12, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 12, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 12, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Pokemon Go and Inside among D.I.C.E. Game of the Year nominees
Pokemon Go and Inside among D.I.C.E. Game of the Year nominees
January 12, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
January 12, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Art, Audio, Design

The nominees for the 20th annual D.I.C.E. Awards have been revealed, with Battlefield 1, Inside, Overwatch, Pokemon Go, and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End all in competition to be named 2016’s Game of the Year.

The awards show itself is set to kick off on Thursday, February 23 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, with Greg Miller and Jessica Chobot slated to host the event.

This year, 56 games have been nominated for awards across 24 total categories. Of those 56 games, Uncharted 4 stands to potentially walk away with the most thanks to ten total nominations across all categories. Playdead’s Inside has the second most nominations, with mentions in nine categories including Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction and Adventure Game of the Year.

Other notable games with multiple nominations include Battlefield 1 with eight, The Last Guardian with seven, Firewatch and Overwatch each with six, and Titanfall 2 with four.

Though the awards show itself is just over a month away, the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences is set to start voting on winners Friday, January 13.

A select few of the 24 total categories can be found below, along with a list of games nominated for each award, but the full list can be viewed here.

Game of the Year

  • Battlefield 1 (DICE)
  • Inside (Playdead)
  • Overwatch (Blizzard)
  • Pokémon Go (Niantic)
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Naughty Dog)

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

  • 1979 Revolution: Black Friday (iNK Stories)
  • Battlefield 1 (DICE)
  • Inside (Playdead)
  • The Last Guardian (GenDesign/SIE Japan Studio)
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Naughty Dog)

D.I.C.E. Sprite Award

  • 1979 Revolution: Black Friday (iNK Stories)
  • Firewatch (Campo Santo)
  • Inside (Playdead)
  • Superhot (Superhot Team)
  • That Dragon, Cancer (Numinous Games)

Adventure Game of the Year

  • Firewatch (Campo Santo)
  • Inside (Playdead)
  • King's Quest: The Complete Collection (The Odd Gentlemen)
  • The Last Guardian (GenDesign/SIE Japan Studio)
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Naughty Dog)

Action Game of the Year

  • Battlefield 1 (DICE)
  • Doom (iD Software)
  • Gears of War 4 (The Coalition)
  • Overwatch (Blizzard)
  • Titanfall 2 (Respawn Entertainment)

Mobile Game of the Year

  • Clash Royale (Supercell)
  • Crashlands (Butterscotch Shenanigans)
  • Gardenscapes - New Acres (Playrix Games)
  • Pokémon Go (Niantic)
  • Reigns (Nerial)

Related Jobs

Imbellus
Imbellus — Los Angeles, California, United States
[01.11.17]
Game Designer
Infinity Ward
Infinity Ward — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[01.11.17]
Gameplay Reporting Specialist
Infinity Ward
Infinity Ward — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[01.11.17]
Technical Writer
Infinity Ward
Infinity Ward — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[01.11.17]
Senior Game Designer - SP Scripter


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Using San Francisco as the framework for Watch Dogs 2
GDC State of the Industry: Devs weigh in on Nintendo Switch, Vive interest surges
Sony shutters Guerrilla Games Cambridge
To help players train, Riot adds debug-esque 'Practice Tool' to League


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image