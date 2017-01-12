Uncharted 4 , Far Cry Primal among U.S. Writer's Guild award noms

It's that time again: The East and West branches of the Writer's Guild of America have announced the finalists for the organization's 2017 "Outstanding Achievement in Videogame Writing" award, and they run the gamut from Naughty Dog's Uncharted 4: A Thief's End to Night School Studio's Mr. Robot 1.51exfiltratiOn.

These events are always a nice opportunity to celebrate the work of fellow game makers, though we should point out that WGA's slate of nominees is constrained by the submission criteria games must meet before they can be eligible for an award.

Also, keep in mind these are the nominees for the American side of the guild -- the Writer's Guild of Great Britain has announced its own separate list of games (from FIFA to Virginia) nominated for a writing award, and will be announcing the winner later this month.

The Writer's Guild of America, by contrast, will be announcing the winner of its videogame writing award next month -- Sunday, February 19th, to be precise, with concurrent ceremonies in New York and Los Angeles. The full list of games nominated for the award, as well as their writing team, is reprinted below: