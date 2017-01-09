Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Watch Nintendo's livestreamed Switch briefing here at 11 PM ET
January 12, 2017 | By Staff
In roughly four and a half hours Nintendo is broadcasting a special presentation about the Switch, a hybrid console it plans to release in March.

If you're at all curious about the hardware (and a recent GDC State of the Industry survey suggests at least half of game developers think it will be bigger than the Wii U), you can tune in to Nintendo's Twitch stream (embedded above for convenience) at 8 PM Pacific/11 PM Eastern tonight to see what the company has to say about the platform. 

Details about pricing schemes, games, and the hardware itself seem likely to be part of the presentation, which will be followed up tomorrow with further coverage from New York.

