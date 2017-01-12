Nintendo Switch official launch price, release date announced

On Thursday night, Nintendo offered a more detailed rundown of its upcoming Nintendo Switch console.

Most notably from a strategic business standpoint, Nintendo announced a price of $299.99 for North America. This puts the console in a sweet spot that’s in line with the contemporary console market.

Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima also confirmed a March 3, 2017 global launch date.

Kimishima also said that “in general,” Switch software will be region-free.

That means games bought in different parts of the world in different markets will work on any Switch console – a reversal of Nintendo’s policy on prior game hardware.

The Switch will offer a paid online service (which will launch initially for free -- paid kicks in this fall) that will be able to connect with smart devices.

