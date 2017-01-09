Yoot Saito is coming to GDC 2017 to present a Classic Game Postmortem of Seaman !

Organizers of the 2017 Game Developers Conference have some exciting news to share today: a remarkable Japanese game designer is coming to the show next month to give attendees a behind-the-scenes look at the making of a remarkable game.

Yutaka “Yoot” Saito, the talented game designer known for his idiosyncratic approach to game development, will be delivering a Classic Game Postmortem on his remarkable Dreamcast game Seaman at GDC 2017!

Saito’s game development career took off in the early ‘90s when he created the game that was published by Maxis as SimTower, but it was after he founded his own studio Vivarium that he really came into his own. Under the Vivarium banner Saito developed the groundbreaking virtual pet game Seaman (lending his own face to the titular Seaman), its striking sequel Seaman 2, the pinball strategy game Odama, and the airport baggage management puzzle game Aero Porter.

Now, Saito is coming to GDC 2017 to speak at length about his work creating Seaman, a game that left an indelible mark on the fabric of both the game industry and pop culture at large. Don’t miss it!

Like all of GDC's great classic game postmortems, this will be an hour-long session -- you can find further details about it over on the GDC 2017 Schedule Builder. We figured you might appreciate the heads-up so you can keep this postmortem on your radar!

GDC 2017 itself will take place starting next month, February 27th - March 3rd, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas