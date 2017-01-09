Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 13, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 13, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 13, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

At GDC 2017, Blizzard shares tips on designing great game rewards
At GDC 2017, Blizzard shares tips on designing great game rewards
January 13, 2017 | By Staff
January 13, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Design, GDC

As the schedule for the 2017 Game Developers Conference comes together, organizers want to highlight a particularly promising talk that taps into the well of game design expertise at Blizzard Entertainment.

Travis Day is a senior game designer at the company, and in his GDC 2017 Design track talk on "Rewards in Video Games" he'll share some hard-learned lessons about how reward systems can guide or harm player experience.

See, over the past 12 years Day has worked on reward systems for both World of Warcraft and Diablo 3; at GDC he'll be talking about the role of rewards in video games, what they do for players and the cost of using them.

Day will also discuss some of the ways they have gone wrong for Blizzard games and how Blizzard tried to address the problems rewards created. 

So make time for it in your GDC 2017 schedule, and don't miss your opportunity to save some money by registering early -- the deadline to register for passes at a discounted rate is January 18, 2017. GDC 2017 itself will take place February 27th - March 3rd at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

For more information on GDC 2017, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City , California, United States
[01.12.17]
Concept Artist
Imbellus
Imbellus — Los Angeles, California, United States
[01.11.17]
Game Designer
Infinity Ward
Infinity Ward — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[01.11.17]
Gameplay Reporting Specialist
Infinity Ward
Infinity Ward — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[01.11.17]
Technical Writer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Nintendo Switch official launch price, release date announced
Nintendo will launch paid online game service this fall
Zelda: Breath of the Wild launching simultaneously with Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch goes region-free


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image