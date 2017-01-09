At GDC 2017, Blizzard shares tips on designing great game rewards

As the schedule for the 2017 Game Developers Conference comes together, organizers want to highlight a particularly promising talk that taps into the well of game design expertise at Blizzard Entertainment.

Travis Day is a senior game designer at the company, and in his GDC 2017 Design track talk on "Rewards in Video Games" he'll share some hard-learned lessons about how reward systems can guide or harm player experience.

See, over the past 12 years Day has worked on reward systems for both World of Warcraft and Diablo 3; at GDC he'll be talking about the role of rewards in video games, what they do for players and the cost of using them.

Day will also discuss some of the ways they have gone wrong for Blizzard games and how Blizzard tried to address the problems rewards created.

