Zelda: Breath of the Wild launching simultaneously with Nintendo Switch

On Thursday night, Nintendo confirmed it would be releasing its highly-anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on the same day the new Nintendo Switch console launches: March 3, 2017.
This is key move for Nintendo as it tries to turn its home console fortunes around following tepid sales of the Wii U. With new hardware anchored by a major Zelda release, the company puts itself in as best position as it can to capture an enthusiastic early adopter audience.
The company also touted a pipeline of software, saying that 80 games are currently in development (first- and third-party), coming from developers such as Bethesda Softworks, Square Enix, Atlus, Electronic Arts, Nintendo itself, and others.
A few titles noted during the presentation include:
Nintendo
1, 2, Switch – March 3
Splatoon 2 – Summer 2017
Super Mario Odyssey – Holiday
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – TBA
Fire Emblem Warriors – TBA
Square Enix
Dragon Quest X (JP) – TBA
Dragon Quest XI (JP) – TBA
Dragon Quest Heroes – TBA
Project Octopath Traveller – TBA
Atlus
Shin Megami Tensei V – TBA
Sega
An unidentified Sonic the Hedgehog game - TBA
Something from Toshihiro Nagoshi, known for the Yakuza franchise (among other things)
Bethesda
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – TBA
Grasshopper Manufacture
Something starring No More Heroes lead Travis Touchdown, apparently
Electronic Arts
Fifa – TBA
Mojang
Minecraft - TBA
Telltale Games
Minecraft Story Mode - TBA