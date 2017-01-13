Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 13, 2017
Zelda: Breath of the Wild launching simultaneously with Nintendo Switch
January 13, 2017 | By Kris Graft
On Thursday night, Nintendo confirmed it would be releasing its highly-anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on the same day the new Nintendo Switch console launches: March 3, 2017.

This is key move for Nintendo as it tries to turn its home console fortunes around following tepid sales of the Wii U. With new hardware anchored by a major Zelda release, the company puts itself in as best position as it can to capture an enthusiastic early adopter audience.

The company also touted a pipeline of software, saying that 80 games are currently in development (first- and third-party), coming from developers such as Bethesda Softworks, Square Enix, Atlus, Electronic Arts, Nintendo itself, and others.

A few titles noted during the presentation include:

Nintendo

1, 2, Switch – March 3
Splatoon 2 – Summer 2017
Super Mario Odyssey – Holiday
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – TBA
Fire Emblem Warriors – TBA

Square Enix

Dragon Quest X (JP) – TBA
Dragon Quest XI (JP) – TBA
Dragon Quest Heroes – TBA
Project Octopath Traveller – TBA

Atlus

Shin Megami Tensei V – TBA

Sega

An unidentified Sonic the Hedgehog game - TBA

Something from Toshihiro Nagoshi, known for the Yakuza franchise (among other things)

Bethesda

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – TBA

Grasshopper Manufacture

Something starring No More Heroes lead Travis Touchdown, apparently

Electronic Arts

Fifa – TBA

Mojang

Minecraft - TBA

Telltale Games

Minecraft Story Mode - TBA

 

