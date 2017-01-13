Nintendo will launch paid online game service this fall

Nintendo on Thursday night said it would be offering a paid online game service this fall for the upcoming Nintendo Switch.

The move is notable as Nintendo traditionally has not charged for its online services. A recurring fee would put Nintendo in line with competitors’ PlayStation and Xbox’s online business models.

The service will be initially free, with Nintendo offering a free trial for the service alongside the Switch’s March 3 launch. Nintendo hasn’t stated how much it will charge once the paid version launches this fall.

According to Nintendo’s Switch website, paying members will be allowed to play online multiplayer games, and given access to Switch-smartphone app connectivity.

Nintendo also teased extra perks for signing up. Per Nintendo’s website: “Subscribers will get to download and play a Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) or Super Nintendo Entertainment System (Super NES) game (with newly-added online play) for free for a month.”

