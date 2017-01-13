Rocket League player count surpasses 25 million

Psyonix's frantic vehicular soccer sim, Rocket League, now has over 25 million players.

Last time we checked (in August 2016) the game had just hit 20 million users, meaning another 5 million have jumped into the fray over the last five months.

Although undoubtedly impressive, it's worth highlighting that 25 million users doesn't equate to 25 million sales.

In fact, back in August the game had racked up 5 million sales across all platforms, making it obvious every "user" hasn't actually purchased a copy of the game. A good chunk likely played through guest accounts.

Earlier this month, Sony revealed Rocket League was the PlayStation Store's most downloaded title of 2016 in both the U.S. and Europe, further highlighting the game's enduring appeal.