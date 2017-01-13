Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 13, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 13, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 13, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

GameStop CEO laments 'disappointing' holiday period as sales tumble
GameStop CEO laments 'disappointing' holiday period as sales tumble
January 13, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
January 13, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

GameStop has posted its sales results for the nine-week holiday period ending December 31, 2016, and they don't make for particularly good reading. 

Overall, total global sales for the holiday period fell by 16.4 percent year-over-year to $2.5 billion. 

That was partly down to a 30.3 percent drop off in new hardware sales, with a "greater-than-expected" decline in PS4 and Xbox One sales hurting the retail giant. Software sales were also down by 22.8 percent thanks to "lower average selling prices and decreased store traffic."

Pre-owned sales for the holidays actually outpaced new software sales, but still fell by 7.9 percent year-over-year.

GameStop CEO Paul Raines admitted the results were "disappointing," and reiterated the company's commitment to transforming its business by building out its non-gaming operations. 

"During the holiday period, sales in the video game segment were impacted by industry weakness, promotional pricing pressure and lower in-store traffic, amidst a difficult holiday season for many retailers," said Raines. 

"We are disappointed with our overall results, but looking broadly, we did see continued growth in our non-physical gaming businesses and we expect this category to approach 40 percent of our earnings in fiscal 2016."

Related Jobs

Sperasoft
Sperasoft — KrakÃƒÂ³w, Poland
[01.13.17]
Quest // Mission Designer
Wargaming | BigWorld
Wargaming | BigWorld — Sydney CBD, New South Wales, Australia
[01.12.17]
Software Engineer, C++, Game Engine Development
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[01.12.17]
Technical Environment Artist
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[01.12.17]
VFX Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Nintendo Switch official launch price, release date announced
Nintendo will launch paid online game service this fall
Zelda: Breath of the Wild launching simultaneously with Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch goes region-free


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image