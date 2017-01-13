What do you think about the Nintendo Switch? Tell us today at 3PM EST

We finally know (mostly) everything we need to know about the Nintendo switch. It’ll be landing on March 3rd, cost $299, and launch with a brand-new Zelda game. Now the question arises, will this be enough to get the Switch into hands of players who can become a stable foundation for third-party and independent developers?

While we may not know that for—a year or two at least, really, we can make our best guesses, and that’s what we’re going to do today at 3PM EST, when the Gamasutra editorial crew hops on our Twitch channel to chat about the new details around the Nintendo Switch.

As with the last time we did this, game developers of all stripes should feel free to hop into the chat to share their thoughts about making games for Nintendo’s console/handheld hybrid, and if they want to take advantage of the Joycon controllers at all.

And while you’re at it, be sure to subscribe to the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more editor roundtables, developer interviews, and gameplay commentary.