Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 13, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 13, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 13, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

U.S. government looks for help defining 'game designer' job role
U.S. government looks for help defining 'game designer' job role
January 13, 2017 | By Staff
January 13, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Design

The O*NET Data Collection Program, which is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Labor, is seeking the input of expert video game designers.

As the nation’s most comprehensive source of occupational data, O*NET is a free resource for millions of job seekers, employers, veterans, educators, and students. 

You have the opportunity to participate in this important initiative as it will help ensure that the complexities of the profession are described accurately in the O*NET Database for the American public for career exploration and job analysis. 

The program defines video game designers as anyone who designs core features of video games, specifies innovative game and role-play mechanics, storylines, and character biographies, creates and maintains design documentation, or guides and collaborates with production staff to produce games as designed. 

For the purpose of this research, game designers are considered an Occupation Expert if they meet the following criteria: 

  • Has designed at least one game that has shipped to market.
  • Have at least 5 years of experience with the occupation. Includes those who are now supervising, teaching, or training if they have at least one year of practice during their career.  Practice can be part-time, voluntary, or as a hobby.  
  • Currently active in the occupation (practicing, supervising, teaching and/or training) and based in the U.S. 

If you meet these criteria and are interested in participating as an occupation expert, please email Elizabeth Salisbury at esalisbury@onet.rti.org and provide the following:

  • Name / # years of experience
  • Address with city and state
  • Daytime phone number
  • Email address 
  • Do you have at least one year of practice in the occupation and are you still active?

Process and Participation Incentive: 
A random sample of experts responding to this request will be invited to complete a set of questionnaires (paper or online versions available). $40.00 in cash and a certificate of appreciation from the U.S. Department of Labor will be included with the questionnaires. 

O*NET encourages you to consider helping to keep information about your profession accurate and current for the benefit of our colleagues and the nation. Thank you very much for your support of the DOL’s O*NET program and the video game industry.

Related Jobs

Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City , California, United States
[01.12.17]
Concept Artist
Imbellus
Imbellus — Los Angeles, California, United States
[01.11.17]
Game Designer
Infinity Ward
Infinity Ward — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[01.11.17]
Gameplay Reporting Specialist
Infinity Ward
Infinity Ward — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[01.11.17]
Technical Writer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Nintendo Switch official launch price, release date announced
Nintendo will launch paid online game service this fall
Zelda: Breath of the Wild launching simultaneously with Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch goes region-free


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image