U.S. government looks for help defining 'game designer' job role

The O*NET Data Collection Program, which is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Labor, is seeking the input of expert video game designers.

As the nation’s most comprehensive source of occupational data, O*NET is a free resource for millions of job seekers, employers, veterans, educators, and students.

You have the opportunity to participate in this important initiative as it will help ensure that the complexities of the profession are described accurately in the O*NET Database for the American public for career exploration and job analysis.

The program defines video game designers as anyone who designs core features of video games, specifies innovative game and role-play mechanics, storylines, and character biographies, creates and maintains design documentation, or guides and collaborates with production staff to produce games as designed.

For the purpose of this research, game designers are considered an Occupation Expert if they meet the following criteria:

Has designed at least one game that has shipped to market.

Have at least 5 years of experience with the occupation. Includes those who are now supervising, teaching, or training if they have at least one year of practice during their career. Practice can be part-time, voluntary, or as a hobby.

Currently active in the occupation (practicing, supervising, teaching and/or training) and based in the U.S.

If you meet these criteria and are interested in participating as an occupation expert, please email Elizabeth Salisbury at esalisbury@onet.rti.org and provide the following:

Name / # years of experience

Address with city and state

Daytime phone number

Email address

Do you have at least one year of practice in the occupation and are you still active?

Process and Participation Incentive:

A random sample of experts responding to this request will be invited to complete a set of questionnaires (paper or online versions available). $40.00 in cash and a certificate of appreciation from the U.S. Department of Labor will be included with the questionnaires.

O*NET encourages you to consider helping to keep information about your profession accurate and current for the benefit of our colleagues and the nation. Thank you very much for your support of the DOL’s O*NET program and the video game industry.