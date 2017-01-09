Get a job: Skydance Interactive is hiring a VFX Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Marina Del Rey, California

Are you a rockstar FX artist who knows Unreal like a champ? If you are, Skydance Interactive wants you! Our ideal teammate bleeds FX and pushes the boundaries using Unreal Engine 4 and 3rd party applications like Houdini and RealFlow. Our ideal teammate also has a strong understanding of materials and rendering, a sharp artistic eye and is technically minded. If that doesn't scare you, read on:

Responsibilities

Create a wide range of high-quality visual effects.

Optimize effects for performance while retaining look.

Work closely with the Art Director and concept artists to maintain visual consistency.

Troubleshoot and provide solutions to visual effects related issues.

Participate in R&D efforts to develop new techniques and improve the art pipeline.

Requirements

5+ years experience in the game industry with at least two shipped titles as a VFX artist.

Proven track record of creating high-quality particle effects and materials.

Proficient in UE4 and Maya or 3D Studio Max.

Experience with Unreal's Materials, Cascade, Kismet and Blueprint.

Strong demo reel or portfolio showcasing your most recent work.

Ability to work and contribute effectively and collaboratively in a team environment.

Creative problem-solving skills for both artistic and technical needs.

Experience optimizing visual effects for game-related target platforms.

Pluses

Passionate about games.

Experience with both PC and console art creation.

Experience with Houdini, RealFlow, or other real-time particle and fluid systems.

BA, BFA or an equivalent professional certification.

