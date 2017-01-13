Report: Nintendo takes a pass on Switch supporting Miiverse/StreetPass

Nintendo held a press event in New York City today to promote its upcoming Switch console, and during the event a Nintendo of America representative told GamesBeat the hardware isn't expected to tap into the company's StreetPass or Miiverse social networking systems.

That's interesting in light of the fact that both were pitched as key components of Nintendo's earlier consoles; while Miiverse remained predominantly a social network, StreetPass proved to be the cornerstone of a handful of paid downloadable games Nintendo released for the 3DS.

"We’re not going to be using Miiverse for Nintendo Switch," Nintendo's David Young reportedly told GamesBeat, further noting that StreetPass functionality in the Switch would not be in keeping with Nintendo's interest in pitching it to customers as a console meant to be used primarily at home.

He went on to note that Nintendo expects Switch players to look to established third-party services (presumably Facebook and Twitter) for their social networking needs.