Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 13, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 13, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 13, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Learn about empowering Indigenous communities to make games at GDC 2017
January 13, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
January 13, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Production, Video

At GDC this year, a slew of Indingenous writers who’ve worked in indie, triple-A, and games criticism will be taking the stage to deliver a set of lightning talks about the state of designing games around the values of different Indigenous groups for Indigenous people. 

It’s a new field of game design that’s opened up thanks to the proliferation of game-making tools, and one that should be of extreme interest to developers interested in seeing the boundaries of the medium pushed further and further each day. Think of games like Never Alone, or panelist Allen Turner’s tabletop game Ehdrigohr—games made not only using the language and values of Native communities, but designed for a purpose for the people they draw their inspiration from. 

Yesterday, on the Gamasutra Twitch channel, we took an hour to chat with Elizabeth LaPensée and Julua Keren-Detar, two game designers who will be presenting on the panel and explaining how to understand Indigenous games. It was a great preview for the talk, showing how the game development community can expand to new heights, and even reminding our viewers how John Romero’s Indigenous roots helped build the code foundation for Doom

Be sure to watch the whole video above, and subscribe to the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary. 

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

Sperasoft
Sperasoft — KrakÃ³w, Poland
[01.13.17]
Quest // Mission Designer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[01.12.17]
Mobile Producer
Pixar Animation Studios
Pixar Animation Studios — Emeryville, California, United States
[01.12.17]
Animation Tools Software Engineer
Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[01.12.17]
Senior Producer, Games


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Nintendo Switch official launch price, release date announced
Nintendo stock value dips following Switch showcase
Blog: Simple mechanics, complex puzzle creation - Part 4
At GDC 2017, Blizzard shares tips on designing great game rewards


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image