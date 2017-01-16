Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 16, 2017
Rovio opens London studio to create new online franchises
January 16, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Mobile juggernaut Rovio has opened a new in-house studio in London that will focus on creating massively multiple online (MMO) games. 

The company says its new MMOs will be based on new properties extending "beyond the Angry Birds universe," suggesting the studio is keen to unearth new hit franchises. 

"Our business is profitably growing and London is the most logical place for us to found a new studio that will complement our overall global mix of internal and external developers,” said Antti Viitanen, SVP Studios at Rovio. 

The new London opening takes Rovio's total number of in-house studios to five, with the company already having three in Espoo, Finland, and one in Stockholm, Sweden. 

Rovio intends to expand its London studio over the next two years, and hopes to add around 20 new staffers in the weeks and months ahead.

