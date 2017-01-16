Awesome Games Done Quick raises over $2.2M for cancer charity

Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 16, 2017
January 16, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Newsbrief: Charity speed running event Awesome Games Done Quick 2017 has raised over $2.2 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation after receiving 43,423 donations from generous viewers. 

The bi-annual event sees a number of volunteers play games at breakneck speeds during a non-stop, live-streamed speed running showcase. 

The recent winter edition ran from January 8 to January 15, and featured over 181 games. All donations were send directly to the Prevent Cancer Foundation, which is the only U.S. non-profit focused solely on cancer prevention and early detection. 

 

