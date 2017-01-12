Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 17, 2017
The Raw Data devs will share Early Access learnings at GDC 2017
The Raw Data devs will share Early Access learnings at GDC 2017
January 17, 2017 | By Staff
January 17, 2017 | By Staff
As the 2017 Game Developers Conference draws nigh, organizers are happy to confirm that some of the folks behind the popular VR game Raw Data will be speaking at the event about everything they learned going through Steam's Early Access platform.

Survios' Chris Hewish and Mike McTyre will be delivering a talk on "Learnings of Early Access From Raw Data" about how they found success early on with their VR action game. See, Raw Data was the first VR-exclusive game to reach #1 on Steam's Global Top Seller list and attain $1 million in monthly sales. 

But it wasn't easy; attendees of this talk can expect to hear the Raw Data developers' "tales from the trenches," learn about unique solutions for addressing common challenges of VR development, and pick up some pointers for creating the next wave of immersive VR content.

So make time for it in your GDC 2017 schedule, and don't miss your opportunity to save some money by registering early -- the deadline to register for passes at a discounted rate is January 18, 2017. GDC 2017 itself will take place February 27th - March 3rd at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

For more information on GDC 2017, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

