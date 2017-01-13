Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Warren Spector is coming to GDC 2017 to give a Classic Game Postmortem of Deus Ex !
Warren Spector is coming to GDC 2017 to give a Classic Game Postmortem of Deus Ex!
January 18, 2017 | By Staff
January 18, 2017 | By Staff
Heads up, game makers: Organizers of the 2017 Game Developers Conference are very excited to announce that a game industry luminary is coming to the show next month to offer up a fresh behind-the-scenes look at the making of a classic game.

Warren Spector, the veteran game designer known best for his work at influential studios like Origin Systems and Ion Storm Austin, is coming to GDC 2017 to present a Classic Game Postmortem on the pioneering game Deus Ex!

So if you aren't already registered to attend GDC 2017 next month, do so quickly -- the deadline to register for passes at a discounted rate is today, January 18, at 11:59 PM Pacific!

Spector directed development of Deus Ex, the critically-acclaimed cyberpunk "immersive sim" released in 2000 that achieved critical acclaim, commercial success, and influence over a generation of game developers. He went on to oversee development of its sequel as studio director of Ion Storm Austin before departing to found Junction Point, the Disney-backed studio where he oversaw development of Epic Mickey 1 2

After leaving Junction Point he joined the University of Texas at Austin, where he helped create the Denius-Sams Gaming Academy. Spector recently returned to game development by joining up with Otherside Entertainment, where he leads production of System Shock 3.

Now he's coming to GDC 2017 to recount the development of Deus Ex, reflect on his experience and share key lessons learned from the project. This session will be a full hour, and you can find further details about it over on the GDC 2017 Schedule Builder. Don't miss it!

GDC 2017 itself will take place starting next month, February 27th - March 3rd, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. For more information on GDC 2017, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

