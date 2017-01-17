Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 17, 2017
Weakened pound results in UK App Store price hike
January 17, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Apple has announced it'll be raising the prices of apps on its UK App Store to account for weakened exchange rates in the wake of Brexit. 

A document released by the iPhone maker, and picked up by 9to5Mac, shows prices on the UK App Store will now match those in the States, meaning apps retailing for $0.99 in the U.S. will cost British consumers £0.99. 

That's a 25 percent increase, with those $0.99 apps previously retailing for £0.79. The hike will affect every price tier when it's implemented over the next seven days, while in-app purchases will also be affected. 

New alternate tiers (shown below) are being introduced to let devs and publishers maintain pricing parity, but are entirely optional. 

The price of all apps will increase by default, and those keen to stick with the current model will need to re-publish their apps. 

You can find out more about the upcoming changes by checking out Apple's official documentation

