Survios bringing Raw Data to VR arcades to woo curious consumers

Survios plans to release an arcade-optimized version of its popular VR shooter, Raw Data, in virtual reality arcades around the world.

The studio, based in Culver City, is the latest in a growing list of developers keen to use VR arcades as a means to woo consumers interested in the nascent market.

"The resurgence of arcades is a welcome development in the virtual reality arena," said Survios' VP of business development, Ben Kim. "VR arcades provide an easy entry point for consumers curious about premium VR technology."

Just under a year ago, Payday 2 developer Starbreeze unveiled plans to being premium VR experiences to the public via its very own virtual reality arcade, the appropriately dubbed "StarCade."

As its own roster of titles expands, Survios says it will help other virtual reality devs enter the arcade market through its own publishing initiative.