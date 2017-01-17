Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 17, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 17, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 17, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Microsoft acquires Simplygon in bid to accelerate 3D creators' suite
Microsoft acquires Simplygon in bid to accelerate 3D creators' suite
January 17, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
January 17, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: Microsoft has announced the recent acquisition of Simplygon, a company well-known for creating 3D optimization technology used both by triple-A game developers and independent studios alike.

Neither party disclosed the specifics of the deal, but Microsoft did state that the acquisition would accelerate the company’s ‘3D for everyone’ initiative and advance the technology powering Paint 3D and other utilities in its upcoming Windows 10 Creator’s update.

“Simplygon’s technology and talent will strengthen our position in 3D creation, making it easier to capture, create and share in 3D,” explained a Microsoft representative in a blog post announcing the acquisition.

“It builds on and extends our aspirations to empower a new wave of creativity with the Windows 10 Creators Update, Paint 3D and our online creator community at Remix3D.com.”

Related Jobs

Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[01.17.17]
Weapons Artist
SYBO Games
SYBO Games — Copenhagen, Denmark
[01.17.17]
Senior Mobile Engineer(s) and Game Designer(s)
Bandai Namco Entertainment America
Bandai Namco Entertainment America — Santa Clara, California, United States
[01.16.17]
Senior Mobile Product Manager
Tesla Motors, Inc.
Tesla Motors, Inc. — Los Angeles, California, United States
[01.16.17]
Developer, Digital Design Technologies


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Yooka-Laylee devs: 7 biggest game design changes since the N64 era
Some for-profit game dev programs earn 'F' from U.S. Department of Education
Weakened pound results in UK App Store price hike
Blog: Analyzing the nature of choice in The Walking Dead


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image