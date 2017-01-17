Microsoft acquires Simplygon in bid to accelerate 3D creators' suite

Newsbrief: Microsoft has announced the recent acquisition of Simplygon, a company well-known for creating 3D optimization technology used both by triple-A game developers and independent studios alike.

Neither party disclosed the specifics of the deal, but Microsoft did state that the acquisition would accelerate the company’s ‘3D for everyone’ initiative and advance the technology powering Paint 3D and other utilities in its upcoming Windows 10 Creator’s update.

“Simplygon’s technology and talent will strengthen our position in 3D creation, making it easier to capture, create and share in 3D,” explained a Microsoft representative in a blog post announcing the acquisition.

“It builds on and extends our aspirations to empower a new wave of creativity with the Windows 10 Creators Update, Paint 3D and our online creator community at Remix3D.com.”