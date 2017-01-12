Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 17, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 17, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 17, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Pokemon Go was 2016's most downloaded game but not the top earner
Pokemon Go was 2016's most downloaded game but not the top earner
January 17, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
January 17, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Mobile games and the mobile app market as a whole continued to grow in 2016, according to data pulled from a yearly retrospective released by the mobile market analysis company App Annie.

To the surprise of no one, Pokemon Go ranked within the top three for both top downloads and most revenue earned on both iOS and Google Play storefronts combined despite only releasing halfway through 2016.

According to the report, Pokemon Go pulled over $950 million in consumer spending before the end of 2016, with $800 million of that happening within 110 days of release.

Despite this, Niantic's immensely popular AR game still fell behind Monster Strike and Clash of Clans in terms of games that earned the most revenue across both mobile platforms. The continued success of Clash of Clans and newly released Clash Royale helped cement developer Supercell as the second top-earning mobile company of 2016, right behind the Chinese company Tencent.

The Chinese game market has seen significant growth since 2014, a trend which continued throughout this past year. China and Japan both outranked the United States last year in terms of average revenue earned on a per user basis (ARPU), but the gap between the East and the West grew significantly in 2016.

Last year Japan’s ARPU increased from $16 to $30 and China’s grew from $10 to $25. In that same span of time, the ARPU of American players only went from roughly $7 to $13.

The worldwide charts detailing top downloads and revenue for both games and companies in 2016 can be found below: 

Top Games of 2016: Worldwide Combined iOS and Google Play Downloads

  1. Pokemon Go (Niantic)
  2. Piano Tiles 2 (Cheetah Mobile)
  3. Subway Surfers (Kiloo)
  4. slither.io (Lowtech Studios)
  5. Clash Royale (Supercell)
  6. My Talking Tom (Outfit7)
  7. Color Switch (Fortafy Games)
  8. Candy Crush Saga (Activision Blizzard)
  9. Clash of Clans (Supercell)
  10. Traffic Rider (Soner Kara)

Top Companies of 2016: Worldwide Combined iOS and Google Play Games Downloads

  1. Electronic Arts (United States)
  2. Doodle Mobile (China)
  3. Outfit7 (Cyprus)
  4. Activision Blizzard (United States)
  5. Cheetah Mobile (China)
  6. Miniclip (Switzerland)
  7. Vivendi (France)
  8. Supercell (Finland)
  9. Niantic (United States)
  10. Rovio (Finland)

Top Games of 2016: Worldwide combined iOS and Google Play Games Revenue

  1. Monster Strike (Mixi)
  2. Clash of Clans (Supercell)
  3. Pokemon GO (Niantic)
  4. Game of War - Fire Age (MZ)
  5. Clash Royale (Supercell)
  6. Mobile Strike (MZ)
  7. Puzzle & Dragons (GungHo Online)
  8. Fantasy Westward Journey (NetEase)
  9. Candy Crush Saga (Activision Blizzard)
  10. Fate/Grand Order (Sony)

Top Companies of 2016: World Wide combined iOS and Google Play Games Revenue

  1. Tencent (China)
  2. Supercell (Finland)
  3. NetEase (China)
  4. MZ (United States)
  5. Activision Blizzard (United States)
  6. Mixi (Japan)
  7. Bandai Namco (Japan)
  8. NaintiNianticed States)
  9. Line (Japan)
  10. Netmarble (South Korea)

Related Jobs

Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[01.17.17]
Weapons Artist
SYBO Games
SYBO Games — Copenhagen, Denmark
[01.17.17]
Senior Mobile Engineer(s) and Game Designer(s)
Bandai Namco Entertainment America
Bandai Namco Entertainment America — Santa Clara, California, United States
[01.16.17]
Senior Mobile Product Manager
Tesla Motors, Inc.
Tesla Motors, Inc. — Los Angeles, California, United States
[01.16.17]
Developer, Digital Design Technologies


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Yooka-Laylee devs: 7 biggest game design changes since the N64 era
Some for-profit game dev programs earn 'F' from U.S. Department of Education
Weakened pound results in UK App Store price hike
Blog: Analyzing the nature of choice in The Walking Dead


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image