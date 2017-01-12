Video: Peter Molyneux shares a game dev postmortem of Populous

Bullfrog's 1989 strategy game Populous was more than just a surprise hit -- it's seen by many to be the first "god game" ever sold, and it went on to influence the game industry as a whole by shedding light on demand for a whole new genre of game design.

At GDC 2011, veteran game designer Peter Molyneux took the stage to explain exactly how he wound up creating Populous, tracing the story back to a rather curious job shipping baked beans to the Middle East in the '80s.

It was a fascinating talk that was well worth watching. Thankfully, if you weren't there in person all those years ago, you can now watch Molyneux's entire hour-long Populous postmortem for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

