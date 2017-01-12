Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 17, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 17, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 17, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: Peter Molyneux shares a game dev postmortem of Populous
January 17, 2017 | By Staff
January 17, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming, Art, Audio, Design, Production, Business/Marketing, Video, Vault

Bullfrog's 1989 strategy game Populous was more than just a surprise hit -- it's seen by many to be the first "god game" ever sold, and it went on to influence the game industry as a whole by shedding light on demand for a whole new genre of game design.

At GDC 2011, veteran game designer Peter Molyneux took the stage to explain exactly how he wound up creating Populous, tracing the story back to a rather curious job shipping baked beans to the Middle East in the '80s.

It was a fascinating talk that was well worth watching. Thankfully, if you weren't there in person all those years ago, you can now watch Molyneux's entire hour-long Populous postmortem for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Tech

Related Jobs

SYBO Games
SYBO Games — Copenhagen, Denmark
[01.17.17]
Senior Mobile Engineer(s) and Game Designer(s)
Tesla Motors, Inc.
Tesla Motors, Inc. — Los Angeles, California, United States
[01.16.17]
Developer, Digital Design Technologies
Crate Entertainment
Crate Entertainment — Boston Area (work remotely), Massachusetts, United States
[01.15.17]
Graphics / Engine Programmer
Cignition
Cignition — Palo Alto, California, United States
[01.13.17]
Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Yooka-Laylee devs: 7 biggest game design changes since the N64 era
Pokemon Go was 2016's most downloaded game but not the top earner
Handicapping the Switch's chances: Industry analysts weigh in
Blog: Analyzing the nature of choice in The Walking Dead


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image