January 17, 2017
January 17, 2017
January 17, 2017
Get a job: Cignition is hiring a Gameplay Programmer
January 17, 2017 | By Staff
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Gameplay Programmer, Cignition

Location: Palo Alto, California

We are looking for innovative gameplay programmers to join our team.  Cignition is a growing startup, passionate about blending gameplay and neuroscience to create immersive learning experiences. 

As a member of our team, you will wear many hats and be required to prototype, develop core features, and optimize for target platforms. You will have the opportunity to collaborate with designers, artists, other developers, teachers, scientists, and subject-matter experts to help define the vision for our products.  This is a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor of a company developing an innovative new approach to interactive learning.

 Responsibilities

  • Write extensible and easily maintained game code using C# in the Unity game engine.
  • Create asynchronous data-driven components capable of handling dynamic content received from a web server.
  • Develop technical solutions for challenges faced in deploying a multi-platform game with limited processing and storage resources.

 Requirements

  • Mastery of software design fundamentals including object-oriented patterns, event-driven systems, optimization, and debugging principals.
  • Must have gone through a full commercial product cycle – from concept to shipping and post-launch support in a role that included both architecting game systems and tracking down bugs.
  • Self-starter, mentality to thrive in a startup environment, exploring a new problem space.
  • Strong communication and collaboration skills.

Pluses

  • Experience with tablet/mobile graphics pipelines, multi-threaded programming practices, and HTTP API techniques.
  • iOS/Tablet/touch-interface design and implementation.
  • Familiar with Python and REST API fundamentals.

We offer

  • Highly collaborative environment with a wide range of expertise.
  • Opportunity to greatly improve human learning.
  • Generous stock options and an opportunity to help build the company from startup.
  • Highly competitive benefits package.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

