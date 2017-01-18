Breakout Ninja dev highlights the waning appeal of ad-removal IAPs

New data released by Breakout Ninja developer Part Time Monkey shows just how hard it is to turn ad-removal in-app purchases (IAP) into a meaningful source of income.

Writing on Blogspot, studio founder (and sole employee) Tuomas Erikoinen revealed that the game was downloaded over 650,000 times during its first week on the App Store.

During that time Breakout Ninja netted $23,000 in ad revenue, but only managed to pull in $1,100 from its ad-removal IAP, which costs users $1.99. For those curious, that's a conversion rate of just 0.08 percent.

While Erikoinen is pleased with the overall performance of Breakout Ninja -- the developer only ever expected the game to rack up a "few thousand downloads" -- it's still an interesting look at the effectiveness and contrasting fortunes of the two monetization techniques.

You can find out more about Breakout Ninja's launch by taking a look at Erikoinen's developer blog.