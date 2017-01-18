Former Techland, IO Interactive, and CD Projekt Red devs open new studio

Newsbrief: Strange New Things, a new studio created and led by former Techland COO Pawel Zawodny, has officially opened its doors today.

Joining Zawodny at the new offices in Wroclaw, Poland, are are group of ex Techland, IO Interactive, and CD Projekt Red developers who've previously worked on hit franchises including Dead Island, Hitman, and The Witcher.

Studio producer Krzysztof Nosek says the team wants to focus on creating PC and console titles that "resonate," and will look to "delve into subject matters that haven’t been discussed in triple-A games."