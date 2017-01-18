Former Harmonix CEO named PlayStation's new VP of dev relations

Newsbrief: Former Harmonix CEO Florian Hunziker has been named PlayStation's new vice president of publisher and developer relations.

As reported by GamesBeat, Hunziker will now be tasked with brokering deals and improving relationships with third-party devs and publishers to bring new game experiences to PlayStation platforms.

The position was previously held by Adam Boyes, who managed to sign hit titles like Transistor and The Witness during his tenure.

Boyes eventually left the role in July 2016 to step back into the world of game development, and did so later that month when he was appointed CEO of Killer Instinct co-developer Iron Galaxy.