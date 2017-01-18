Guitar Hero Live devs join up with Ubisoft to form new studio

Guitar Hero Live developer FreeStyleGames will be rebranded as Ubisoft Leamington after the dev team upped sticks to join the Assassin's Creed creator.

The news was quietly broken in a Ubisoft blog post, where it was revealed the FreeStyle team will now be working in close collaboration with Ubisoft Reflections and other international studios to develop triple-A titles.

Ubisoft also took the chance to name Reflections' new managing director, with Richard Blenkinsop taking on the mantle following the departure of Langourieux Pauline -- who stepped down to take on a more hands-on role.

Blenkinsop joined Ubisoft in 2012, and has since worked on a variety of projects including The Crew and The Division.

Before that, he held down a number of producer roles at Codemasters and Activision, lending his expertise to hit titles such as Call of Duty 3 and Rome: Total War.