January 18, 2017
Get business tips from game investor Jason Della Rocca today at 3PM EST
January 18, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing, Video

Making a great game is all about iteration, improvisation, and sometimes a bit of luck, but in our capitalist society it’s also about making sure you can pay yourself and employees! If you’re a game developer at a startup big or small, you should be aware that Execution Labs co-founder Jason Della Rocca will be giving advice about keeping your doors open at the 2017 Game Developers Conference. 

But in case you can’t attend—or want a sense of what kind of advice you’ll be getting next month, we’re talking with Della Rocca today on the Gamasutra Twitch channel at 3PM EST, to talk about the business of investing in game studios and keeping them afloat as they make great indie games. 

Della Rocca’s company, Execution Labs, has worked with over a dozen small studios to bring games like Moon Hunters and PewDiePie’s Tuber Simulator to life. So if you’re a developer aiming to build a company that can ship a mid-sized game, you should be keeping an ear out for what Della Rocca has to say.

So join us today! And be sure to subscribe to the Gamasutra Twitch Channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables, and gameplay commentary. 

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

