Get a job: Digital Extremes is hiring a Weapons Artist
January 18, 2017 | By Staff
The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Weapons Artist, Digital Extremes

Location: London, Ontario, Canada

Digital Extremes prides itself on providing a warm, inviting, creative work environment for its team and has recently been named as one of 'Canada's Top 100 Employers'. Competitive salaries, profit sharing, stock options, retirement matching, ample vacation and free daily homemade lunches are just a few of the many perks our employees enjoy.

But all these perks aren't worth much if you're not working on exciting ambitious projects that get your creative juices flowing and that's where DE shines. So, join us in London, Ontario, the family-friendly Forest City and land of impressively affordable living to be a part of a passionate, devoted team of developing ninjas.

Responsibilities

  • Work with the lead artist to create AAA standard hard surface assets.
  • Creation of hi and low poly models, textures, and materials for use as
    real-time game assets.

Requirements

  • Exceptional knowledge of the asset creation process (block in, high and
    low poly, multi-part baking, PBR texturing, etc).
  • Excellent skill at sub-d modeling and hard surface sculpting. 
  • Flexible skills that translate to different scales and subject matter
    (weapons, vehicles, costumes, etc).
  • Ingrained sense of the principals of design and how to apply them to
    your models and textures.
  • Self-motivated, good communication skills and the ability to integrate
    into a tight-knit team.
  • A minimum of 3 years’ experience in game development modeling and texturing
    weapons, equipment. or vehicles using Maya, ZBrush / Mudbox, and Photoshop.
  • An exceptional understanding of hard surface modeling techniques for use in
    creating complex mechanical objects, such as, weapons and vehicles.
  • Superior eye for light, shade, color, and detail in creating texture maps and materials.
  • Self-motivation, good communication skills, and a great team-player attitude.

Preferred Extras

  • Have shipped AAA PC or console titles as a 3D Artist specializing in equipment,
  • weapons, or vehicles.
  • Experience in creating mechanical characters and vehicles.
  • Skill in one or more related disciplines – illustration, animation, visual
    effects, or technical art.

Will consider remote working location for Sr. Artists only

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

