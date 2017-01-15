Get a job: Digital Extremes is hiring a Weapons Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: London, Ontario, Canada

Digital Extremes prides itself on providing a warm, inviting, creative work environment for its team and has recently been named as one of 'Canada's Top 100 Employers'. Competitive salaries, profit sharing, stock options, retirement matching, ample vacation and free daily homemade lunches are just a few of the many perks our employees enjoy.

But all these perks aren't worth much if you're not working on exciting ambitious projects that get your creative juices flowing and that's where DE shines. So, join us in London, Ontario, the family-friendly Forest City and land of impressively affordable living to be a part of a passionate, devoted team of developing ninjas.

Responsibilities

Work with the lead artist to create AAA standard hard surface assets.

Creation of hi and low poly models, textures, and materials for use as

real-time game assets.

Requirements

Exceptional knowledge of the asset creation process (block in, high and

low poly, multi-part baking, PBR texturing, etc).

low poly, multi-part baking, PBR texturing, etc). Excellent skill at sub-d modeling and hard surface sculpting.

Flexible skills that translate to different scales and subject matter

(weapons, vehicles, costumes, etc).

(weapons, vehicles, costumes, etc). Ingrained sense of the principals of design and how to apply them to

your models and textures.

your models and textures. Self-motivated, good communication skills and the ability to integrate

into a tight-knit team.

into a tight-knit team. A minimum of 3 years’ experience in game development modeling and texturing

weapons, equipment. or vehicles using Maya, ZBrush / Mudbox, and Photoshop.

weapons, equipment. or vehicles using Maya, ZBrush / Mudbox, and Photoshop. An exceptional understanding of hard surface modeling techniques for use in

creating complex mechanical objects, such as, weapons and vehicles.

creating complex mechanical objects, such as, weapons and vehicles. Superior eye for light, shade, color, and detail in creating texture maps and materials.

Self-motivation, good communication skills, and a great team-player attitude.

Preferred Extras

Have shipped AAA PC or console titles as a 3D Artist specializing in equipment,

weapons, or vehicles.

Experience in creating mechanical characters and vehicles.

Skill in one or more related disciplines – illustration, animation, visual

effects, or technical art.

Will consider remote working location for Sr. Artists only

