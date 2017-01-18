Learn what one VC investor looks for when funding game studios

You’ve probably heard that your game can live or die by how well you’ve pitched it, but have you considered what your company needs to look like when you’re pitching seeking funding from venture capitalists?

At GDC 2017, Execution Labs co-founder Jason Della Rocca will be presenting a talk on what you can do to avoid total disaster with your studio, but today on the Gamasutra Twitch channel, we got to hear what Della Rocca is looking for when considering what studios to invest in.

It’s a conversation worth watching, since as Della Rocca points out, there’s a lot to think about when building a team of people and the space they work in. Are you assembling a team who can hold together for multiple games? Are you getting the right toolsets, the right processes in place? Will someone be able to attend cons and talk business, and will someone be able to keep the toilet from flooding?

These are just a few of the questions worth asking—for the rest, be sure to check out the full video above, or attend Della Rocca’s talk at GDC 2017 next month.

