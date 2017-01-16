Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Go behind the scenes of Hyper Light Drifter's development at GDC 2017!
January 20, 2017 | By Staff
As the schedule for the 2017 Game Developers Conference comes together, organizers want to quickly let you know about a cool talk taking place at the show (which starts next month!) about the process of creating Heart Machine's hit game Hyper Light Drifter.

In their GDC 2017 talk on "'Hyper Light Drifter': Secrets of Kickstarter, Design, & Pizza", Drifter devs Alex Preston and Teddy Diefenbach will take you deep behind the journey of creating their indie success, from the design to the nitty-gritty business end. 

Hear untold secrets from their Kickstarter campaign and finances, design of a world without words, specialized level design tools, release process on PC, and porting to console. Three wonderful and terrifying years of running a company and making a massive game, condensed into sixty minutes of revelation and catharsis.

Make time to check it out, and you'll learn nontraditional methods for designing and developing tools for scripting, level design, and playtesting including best practices for flexible tools with good team usability. Don't miss it!

For more details on this and other talks taking place at GDC 2017, head over to the conference Session Scheduler. For more information on GDC 2017, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

