HTC pledges $10 million to VR projects that affect positive change

Virtual reality heavyweight HTC has set aside $10 million to create new VR tech and experiences that will "create positive impact and change."

The cash will be distributed through the Vive creator's new "VR for Impact" program, which is supporting the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals -- a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

"Virtual Reality's ability to immerse people into an experience is unmatched, and VR can drive the world to act on global issues the human race is facing," said the headset maker.

"Through VR for Impact, HTC Vive is committing $10 million dollars to industry partners and content developers to create experiences that improve awareness, education, and lead to action."

You can sign up and submit your own ideas over on the official VR for Impact website. The first winning projects will be revealed on April 22.